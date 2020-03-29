Coronavirus: Lockdown in Scotland 'could last until June'
- 29 March 2020
Scotland's chief medical officer has warned that restrictions placed on movement designed to halt the spread of Covid-19 could last until June.
Dr Catherine Calderwood said that "some sort of measures" were needed for "at least 13 weeks" to stop the spread.
She warned that if the measures were lifted before then it was likely that the virus would continue to be transmitted between people.
On Monday, new measures were announced to restrict all but essential movement.