Image caption Sophie Hayes in Old Kilpatrick with her rainbow poster

Pictures of rainbows have been appearing in windows across the country as people try to stay positive while they are locked in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of the posters have been drawn or painted by children, while other messages of support for the NHS have also appeared in various locations.

The isolation art appearing in house windows has often been accompanied by messages to stay home, stay safe and stay positive.

Here is a selection of pictures from across the country.

Image caption Five-year-old Freddie in Neilston points out his handiwork

Image caption Sonny and Auryn McBride in Girvan with their posters

Image caption Elliot Beatson in Perth with his artwork

Image caption A rainbow poster in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Image caption The stay at home message was being highlighted in Newport-on-Tay

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption There was a message of thanks left for those keeping services running in Highland Council

Image caption Rainbow posters could be seen in many windows around Edinburgh

Image caption Posters could also be seen brightening up windows in Brechin

Image caption Posters were also on show in Dumfries

Image caption Balloons brightened up Whitecraigs Care Home in Thornliebank, as photographed by Amanda Randou

Image caption The positive message could even be seen on the pavement in Giffnock

.