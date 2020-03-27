Coronavirus: Rainbow pictures on show across Scotland
- 27 March 2020
Pictures of rainbows have been appearing in windows across the country as people try to stay positive while they are locked in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.
Many of the posters have been drawn or painted by children, while other messages of support for the NHS have also appeared in various locations.
The isolation art appearing in house windows has often been accompanied by messages to stay home, stay safe and stay positive.
Here is a selection of pictures from across the country.
.