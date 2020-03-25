Image copyright FCO

A Scottish diplomat has died in Hungary after contracting coronavirus.

Steven Dick, 37, served as the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Budapest.

He died on Tuesday, the Foreign Office confirmed. It is not known whether Mr Dick had any underlying medical problems.

His parents, Steven and Carol Dick, said their son was "kind, funny and generous" and he was very happy representing the UK overseas.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "desperately saddened" by the news of Mr Dick's death.

"Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion," he added.

"He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him."

Mr Dick's parents said he was a much-loved son, grandson and nephew.

"It was always his dream to work for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and he was very happy representing our country overseas," they said.

The UK Ambassador to Hungary, Iain Lindsay, said he had worked with Mr Dick since last October.

He said his team and their families were saddened and shocked by his death.

"Steven was a dear colleague and friend who had made a tremendous impression in Hungary since his arrival last October with his personal warmth and his sheer professionalism, not least his excellent Hungarian," he said.

"As our fellow Scot Robert Burns, whose works we had recently recited together, wrote 'Few hearts like his, with virtue warm'd, Few heads with knowledge so inform'd.' We will miss him so much."

'Outstanding career'

Sir Simon McDonald, permanent under-secretary at the FCO, said it was "simply shattering news"

"He was just starting out on what was sure to be an outstanding career and his friends around the world and across the FCO will miss him sorely," he said.

Before taking up his post in Hungary, Mr Dick had roles at the British Embassies in Kabul and Riyadh, and was most recently head of corporate strategy and governance at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He started his career as a graduate trainee with the Bank of Scotland.