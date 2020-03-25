Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said there had been a rapid rise in coronavirus cases

A further six people with coronavirus in Scotland have died, taking the total number of deaths to 22.

The figure was revealed in a briefing by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh.

She also said that 51 people who have tested positive for the virus, or have Covid-19 symptoms, were being treated in intensive care units.

The first minister added: "It is clear that we are now seeing a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Scotland."

She praised key workers who have children for finding creative solutions to childcare, saying that only 1% of people had taken up the childcare which was on offer.

It was earlier announced that household members of key health and social care workers' families are to be given priority testing for Covid-19 if they show symptoms.

This means that if household members test negative, the key worker can return to work immediately.

Scotland's coronavirus deaths

Ms Sturgeon said further guidance will be made available to employers.

"Fundamentally, most businesses should and will know whether they will be closed," she added.

She said the government was relying on them to be responsible "and put the health of their workers first".

The Scottish government and the Scottish Trades Union Congress have signed a joint agreement on fair work, as there was concern about some workers being put under pressure to continue working when it was not appropriate.

The first minister also said the Scottish government was setting up a new advisory group on on the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said it would provide bespoke advice, which she said was particularly important as different parts of the UK may be at different points of transmission at different times.