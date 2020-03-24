Coronavirus: Who is allowed to go to work?
The official advice is you should only travel to essential work if that cannot be done at home. What is classed as "essential work"?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs it was not possible to provide a "bespoke guidance" for each occupation but she gave some examples and general principles.
- It is employers who should make decisions. "It should not be up to employees to anguish over whether they should be going into work," she said
- Non-essential shops are now required to close along with cafes, bars and restaurants
- Key strategic sites that cannot easily be shut down such as steel works can continue to work if they can maintain safe distancing between staff, and safe operating numbers
- If it is possible for a staff member to work from home, they should do so
- If staff cannot work from home, employers should ask themselves this question: "Is your business contributing something right now that is essential to the fight against coronavirus, for example making medical supplies or essential items, or something essential to the wellbeing of the nation such as food supplies?"
- Employers should also ask themselves whether they can operate in line with safe social distancing practice and normal health and safety. If they cannot answer yes, they should close.
- Building sites should close, unless it involves an essential building such as a hospital.
- People working alone, providing community services such as gardeners or window cleaners can continue to work.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: Should I self-isolate?
- DO FACE MASKS WORK? Comparing different types
- HOW DO I SELF-ISOLATE? What to do
- WILL I GET PAID IF I SELF-ISOLATE? The rules on sick pay