Scotland

Coronavirus in Scotland: How many cases are there?

  • 23 March 2020
Coronavirus testing Image copyright Getty Images

There are currently 499 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland, although the actual number of cases is likely to be in the tens of thousands.

This page is updated regularly and shows how the number of confirmed cases has grown in Scotland, as well as a breakdown of where those cases are.

Figures correct as of 14:00 on 23 March 2020.

Scotland's coronavirus cases

Source: Scottish government

Scotland's coronavirus deaths

Source: Scottish government

Where are Scotland's coronavirus cases?

Health boardPositive cases
Ayrshire and Arran25
Borders11
Dumfries and Galloway16
Fife16
Forth Valley30
Grampian23
Greater Glasgow and Clyde130
Highland8
Lanarkshire49
Lothian46
Shetland24
Tayside38
Orkney0
Western Isles0
Source: Scottish government
Source for all graphs and figures: Scottish government's coronavirus in Scotland