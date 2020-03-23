Coronavirus in Scotland: How many cases are there?
There are currently 499 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland, although the actual number of cases is likely to be in the tens of thousands.
This page is updated regularly and shows how the number of confirmed cases has grown in Scotland, as well as a breakdown of where those cases are.
Figures correct as of 14:00 on 23 March 2020.
Scotland's coronavirus cases
Scotland's coronavirus deaths
Where are Scotland's coronavirus cases?
|Health board
|Positive cases
|Ayrshire and Arran
|25
|Borders
|11
|Dumfries and Galloway
|16
|Fife
|16
|Forth Valley
|30
|Grampian
|23
|Greater Glasgow and Clyde
|130
|Highland
|8
|Lanarkshire
|49
|Lothian
|46
|Shetland
|24
|Tayside
|38
|Orkney
|0
|Western Isles
|0
Source for all graphs and figures: Scottish government's coronavirus in Scotland