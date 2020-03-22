Coronavirus: Defiant pubs face emergency laws

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Fiddlers Arms in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh is among those sticking to government advice to shut

The first minister has warned she will use emergency legislation to close pubs that ignore advice to shut in the wake of the coronvirus outbreak.

Nicola Sturgeon said the vast majority were complying with the advice, but those that did not were putting lives at risk.

The UK government announced on Friday that licensed premises, restaurants and other venues should shut.

Police Scotland said it currently had no powers to enforce the closures.

It follows reports that a number of pubs across Scotland have ignored advice to close over the weekend.

To date seven people in Scotland have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 373, but experts have warned the true number of people with coronvirus will be significantly higher.

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said the importance of the advice could not be underestimated.

She said: "The pub is an enclosed environment. People are going there to sit near each other, to interact with each other.

"There are hard surfaces, tables, counters, which are not always cleaned all of the time and so the pub is actually somewhere, where if there is somebody even with mild symptoms, that could spread.

Emergency legislation that would give the state sweeping powers to close premises is currently being drawn up. The legislation would apply across the UK and could be used by devolved administrations.

'Fast moving situation'

On Saturday Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Emergency legislation will give us these powers within days and we all not hesitate to use them if necessary. But pubs etc shouldn't wait for that - they should do the right thing now. Indeed the vast majority are. Those who don't put lives at risk."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sign outside the Halfway House pub in Edinburgh, which closed before the government advice was issued last week.

The closure of pubs came at the end of a week of major announcements designed to combat the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools and the cancellation of exams.

Deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham said the force was "fully behind" the advice for entertainment venues to close and thanked the vast majority of owners who had compiled.

He added: "We expect that business owners will also wish to support the national efforts to tackle this grave threat."

At present officers can only offer advice to those who remain open and DCC Graham said officers "should not anticipate enforcing the closure of any premises."

But he added: "We are aware of the proposed legislation in relation to coronavirus, and are carefully considering the implications in this very fast moving situation."