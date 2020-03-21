Seventh Scottish coronavirus patient dies

Another patient has died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to seven, the Scottish government confirmed.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 373, an increase of 51 on Friday.

The figures also reveal 8,259 tests have been carried out across Scotland.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde now has 110 cases - up 19 - followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 49 and NHS Lothian with 44.

Cases have been recorded in 12 of the 14 health board areas, with the exception of NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.