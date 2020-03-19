Three more Scottish coronavirus deaths confirmed

Three more patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of Scottish deaths to six, the first minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 had risen to 266, an increase of 39 from Wednesday.

But she said the figures were "likely to be an underestimate" of the true prevalence of the virus in society.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

