Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 13-20 March

  • 20 March 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 and 20 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Reflection at Leith shore Image copyright Craig Roberts
Image caption Craig Roberts' mother-in-law caught this amazing reflection at the shore in Leith.
Raised footprints in the snow Image copyright Rob Peden
Image caption Ghostly footprints on Ben Ledi. Rob Peden says compressed snow from footprints stay in place while the surrounding powdery snow is blown away by the wind.
Isla and John Image copyright Cahoots
Image caption No nursery anymore. - Isla and John looking out at the sea and Macduff Harbour from Banff Castle.
Blue train against blue sky Image copyright Liberto Savoca
Image caption Liberto Savoca, from Cove Bay, Aberdeenshire, said he was walking along the Cove Bay’s cliff when he saw this train "proudly carrying the colours of the Scottish flag", against the blue sky.
Dog on beach with rainbow over sea Image copyright Trish Deasy
Image caption Trish Deasy took this photo of her dog on Portobello beach.
Cottage beside river Image copyright Mark Reynolds
Image caption A sunny snap of a picturesque cottage on the river Morar, taken by Mark Reynolds.
Boy and rainbow Image copyright Mairi Low
Image caption Mairi Low took this photograph of her son on his first hike up Braids Hill in Edinburgh.
Sunrise at Forfar Loch Image copyright Chris Downie
Image caption A frosty morning at Forfar Loch, taken by Chris Downie.
Ferry with Cuillins in background Image copyright Sorley Johnson
Image caption The Small Isles ferry passes the Point of Sleat lighthouse on the Isle of Skye with the Cuillins in the background. Sorley Johnston took this image from the Rubh of Arisaig.
Swan stretching at sunset Image copyright Sobhan Sheikh
Image caption Sobhan Sheikh went on a spontaneous drive to Strathclyde Country Park with her friend Lisa and managed to capture this swan in full stretch.
Cuillins seen from under bridge Image copyright David Brackenridge
Image caption The Cuillins in Skye "at their most stunning" taken from underneath the Sligahan bridge by David Brackenridge.
Gannet flying near cliffs Image copyright Budong Drummond
Image caption This gannet was photographed manoeuvring around cliff edges in challenging weather at Troup Head, North Aberdeenshire, by Budong Drummond.
Kite with rainbow tail Image copyright Rachel Williams
Image caption Steve Williams' 11-year-old daughter Rachel took this picture of him flying a kite at Gullane beach. "My kite seemed to grow an extra colourful tail," he said.
Squirrel and duck Image copyright Alli Mcmahon
Image caption It's mine! Alli Mcmahon captured this charming encounter between a squirrel and a duck.
Snowy Glengarry Image copyright John Gilchrist
Image caption A snowy Glengarry, taken by John Gilchrist, from Cumbernauld.
Fishing boat at sunset Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Ullapool-based "Louandric" leaving Burghead Harbour at sunset, captured by Tom McPherson from nearby Hopeman.
One potato on shelf Image copyright Charles Pilgrim
Image caption "Thank goodness Morrison’s hasn’t run out of potatoes," says Charles Pilgrim.
Man climbing Image copyright Emyr Algieri
Image caption Emyr Algieri took this photo of his friend Shaun ascending Black Spout Gully at Lochnagar during his first winter climb.
Sea kayaking Image copyright Tony Hammock
Image caption Tony Hammock feels this meets the criteria for social distancing. "I feel so fortunate to live here in Scotland where I can access wildness and solitude straight from my door," he says, adding that he was with a friend as solo sea kayaking in winter is high risk. Photo taken at Connel near Oban.
Loch Brora Image copyright Dom Turner
Image caption An early morning walk by Loch Brora "far away from the headlines and the panic buying", says Dom Turner.
St Andrews Cathedral Image copyright Janette Scott
Image caption The ruins of St Andrews Cathedral taken after a heavy downpour when the sun came out. "Glorious," says Janette Scott from Newcastle under Lyme
Daffodils with loch and mountains in background Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss took this photo from the viewpoint looking towards Ullapool over Loch Broom. "It was a cold day with a good dusting of snow. The budding daffodils in the foreground reminding us that Spring is in the air."
Duck at waterfall edge Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon watched this mallard as it stood at the waterfall's edge in Glasgow's Linn Park, contemplating its next move.
Lenticular clouds Image copyright Euan Campbell
Image caption These lenticular clouds were spotted over Aberdeen Airport by Euan Campbell from Newmachar
Loch Achtriochtan at Glen Coe. Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption Loch Achtriochtan at Glen Coe, taken by Mangela Coia.
Walk with dogs on beach Image copyright Eva Hunter
Image caption Eva Hunter, from Ross-shire, took this photo of her daughter Megan, with Jessie, Wesley and Bebe on the beach at Anstruther.
Sunrise in Jedburgh Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh took this stunning image from his back door as dawn broke by Peniel Heugh monument in Jedburgh.
White stag Image copyright Ruadh McIntosh
Image caption This magnificent Bukhara deer stag was photographed at the Highland Wildlife Park by Ruadh McIntosh from Lasswade.
Spring flowers Image copyright Karolina Sperczynska
Image caption These colourful spring flowers were snapped by Karolina Sperczynska during a family walk in Falkland Palace and Gardens.
red squirrel Image copyright Alastair McKinlay
Image caption "It's all a question of balance, but easier if you have a long bushy tail," says Alastair McKinlay, who took this photo at Glendavan House, in Dinnit, Aberdeenshire.
Haddo House Image copyright Seungho Lee
Image caption Seungho Lee, from Aberdeen, took this shot of Haddo House in Aberdeenshire.
Forth bridges at night Image copyright Duoglas Roberts
Image caption Forth bridges at night, taken by Douglas Roberts
Sunset over Creag Dubh Image copyright John Brownlie
Image caption Sunset over Creag Dubh , taken from Kingussie by John Brownlie.

