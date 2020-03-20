Your pictures of Scotland 13-20 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 and 20 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Craig Roberts Image caption Craig Roberts' mother-in-law caught this amazing reflection at the shore in Leith.

Image copyright Rob Peden Image caption Ghostly footprints on Ben Ledi. Rob Peden says compressed snow from footprints stay in place while the surrounding powdery snow is blown away by the wind.

Image copyright Cahoots Image caption No nursery anymore. - Isla and John looking out at the sea and Macduff Harbour from Banff Castle.

Image copyright Liberto Savoca Image caption Liberto Savoca, from Cove Bay, Aberdeenshire, said he was walking along the Cove Bay’s cliff when he saw this train "proudly carrying the colours of the Scottish flag", against the blue sky.

Image copyright Trish Deasy Image caption Trish Deasy took this photo of her dog on Portobello beach.

Image copyright Mark Reynolds Image caption A sunny snap of a picturesque cottage on the river Morar, taken by Mark Reynolds.

Image copyright Mairi Low Image caption Mairi Low took this photograph of her son on his first hike up Braids Hill in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Chris Downie Image caption A frosty morning at Forfar Loch, taken by Chris Downie.

Image copyright Sorley Johnson Image caption The Small Isles ferry passes the Point of Sleat lighthouse on the Isle of Skye with the Cuillins in the background. Sorley Johnston took this image from the Rubh of Arisaig.

Image copyright Sobhan Sheikh Image caption Sobhan Sheikh went on a spontaneous drive to Strathclyde Country Park with her friend Lisa and managed to capture this swan in full stretch.

Image copyright David Brackenridge Image caption The Cuillins in Skye "at their most stunning" taken from underneath the Sligahan bridge by David Brackenridge.

Image copyright Budong Drummond Image caption This gannet was photographed manoeuvring around cliff edges in challenging weather at Troup Head, North Aberdeenshire, by Budong Drummond.

Image copyright Rachel Williams Image caption Steve Williams' 11-year-old daughter Rachel took this picture of him flying a kite at Gullane beach. "My kite seemed to grow an extra colourful tail," he said.

Image copyright Alli Mcmahon Image caption It's mine! Alli Mcmahon captured this charming encounter between a squirrel and a duck.

Image copyright John Gilchrist Image caption A snowy Glengarry, taken by John Gilchrist, from Cumbernauld.

Image copyright Tom McPherson Image caption Ullapool-based "Louandric" leaving Burghead Harbour at sunset, captured by Tom McPherson from nearby Hopeman.

Image copyright Charles Pilgrim Image caption "Thank goodness Morrison’s hasn’t run out of potatoes," says Charles Pilgrim.

Image copyright Emyr Algieri Image caption Emyr Algieri took this photo of his friend Shaun ascending Black Spout Gully at Lochnagar during his first winter climb.

Image copyright Tony Hammock Image caption Tony Hammock feels this meets the criteria for social distancing. "I feel so fortunate to live here in Scotland where I can access wildness and solitude straight from my door," he says, adding that he was with a friend as solo sea kayaking in winter is high risk. Photo taken at Connel near Oban.

Image copyright Dom Turner Image caption An early morning walk by Loch Brora "far away from the headlines and the panic buying", says Dom Turner.

Image copyright Janette Scott Image caption The ruins of St Andrews Cathedral taken after a heavy downpour when the sun came out. "Glorious," says Janette Scott from Newcastle under Lyme

Image copyright Jane Sayliss Image caption Jane Sayliss took this photo from the viewpoint looking towards Ullapool over Loch Broom. "It was a cold day with a good dusting of snow. The budding daffodils in the foreground reminding us that Spring is in the air."

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption Jacki Gordon watched this mallard as it stood at the waterfall's edge in Glasgow's Linn Park, contemplating its next move.

Image copyright Euan Campbell Image caption These lenticular clouds were spotted over Aberdeen Airport by Euan Campbell from Newmachar

Image copyright Mangela Coia Image caption Loch Achtriochtan at Glen Coe, taken by Mangela Coia.

Image copyright Eva Hunter Image caption Eva Hunter, from Ross-shire, took this photo of her daughter Megan, with Jessie, Wesley and Bebe on the beach at Anstruther.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption Curtis Welsh took this stunning image from his back door as dawn broke by Peniel Heugh monument in Jedburgh.

Image copyright Ruadh McIntosh Image caption This magnificent Bukhara deer stag was photographed at the Highland Wildlife Park by Ruadh McIntosh from Lasswade.

Image copyright Karolina Sperczynska Image caption These colourful spring flowers were snapped by Karolina Sperczynska during a family walk in Falkland Palace and Gardens.

Image copyright Alastair McKinlay Image caption "It's all a question of balance, but easier if you have a long bushy tail," says Alastair McKinlay, who took this photo at Glendavan House, in Dinnit, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Seungho Lee Image caption Seungho Lee, from Aberdeen, took this shot of Haddo House in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Duoglas Roberts Image caption Forth bridges at night, taken by Douglas Roberts

Image copyright John Brownlie Image caption Sunset over Creag Dubh , taken from Kingussie by John Brownlie.

