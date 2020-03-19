Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scottish schools will be closing at the end of this week

The Scottish education secretary has set out three options for pupils who are due to sit exams this spring.

Nationals and Highers could still go ahead in schools with social distancing measures in place, though John Swinney said this would be "difficult".

The other options are delaying exams or using "alternative certification" methods, including coursework.

All Scottish schools will shut this week in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be closing.

Mr Swinney told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that he suspected schools in Scotland would be closed for the whole of the summer term.

He said that the three options were currently being considered by the Scottish Qualifications Authority which will set out its recommendation to him.

Mr Swinney will confirm the Scottish government's course of action in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus cases in Scotland

The UK government has said that GCSEs and A-levels in England and Wales will be cancelled.

Following the announcement, schools and universities have called for clarity, saying pupils should not lose the chance to go on to higher education this year because of the move.

The UK government says there are plans to ensure children receive qualifications.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland now stands at 227 - although the actual figure is likely to be much higher.

Three people have died in Scotland.