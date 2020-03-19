Scotland

Scotland's papers: School shutdown and NHS staff virus tests

  • 19 March 2020
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the story that Scottish schools are to close "indefinitely" from Friday. The paper's headline is a quote from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: "This has been one of the hardest decisions we have faced so far".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says parents in Scotland are preparing to have their children at home for the next five months. The paper also notes that the first minister has not ruled out the possibility that some pupils will need to repeat a year.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the school closure announcement came as it emerged ministers were considering plans for a total lockdown in London, where the virus is spreading faster than anywhere else.
Image caption The i also reports on the school shutdown, saying that an announcement will be made on Thursday about whether Higher exams will be going ahead.
Image caption "Schools out 'til summer" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Record, which says the shutdown will mean "chaos" for pupils and families.
Image caption The Sun goes with the same headline, saying that the measure in Scotland and across the UK has been taken in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the virus.
Image caption The Press and Journal pictures an empty classroom on its front page, the paper also reporting the third Covid-19 death in Scotland, which was confirmed on Wednesday.
Image caption The Courier pictures two pupils walking home and says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a UK-wide lockdown.
Image caption Testing for coronavirus will be ramped up amid criticism that NHS staff are being lost from the frontline over "potentially harmless coughs", reports the Herald.
Image caption The Times carries a warning from one of Scotland's leading surgeons that the school shutdown will impact on NHS efforts to tackle the outbreak.
Image caption The National prints a helpline number on its front page aimed at its older readers who are feeling isolated or lonely.
Image caption "Hope in fight against killer virus" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Express. The paper saying that scientists are working "faster than ever" to deliver new treatments and tests for coronavirus.
Image caption The Glasgow Times has a story about the supermarkets which are creating special opening times when only older people can shop.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says it is "time to look after each other" as panic buying spreads and the schools close.

