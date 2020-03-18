Coronavirus: Third Scottish death confirmed

A third patient in Scotland has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the first minster has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon also announced the total number of Covid-19 cases is now 227, an increase of 32 on Tuesday.

A full breakdown of the figures by health board area will be published at 14:00.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.