Coronavirus: Third Scottish death confirmed
A third patient in Scotland has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the first minster has confirmed.
Nicola Sturgeon also announced the total number of Covid-19 cases is now 227, an increase of 32 on Tuesday.
A full breakdown of the figures by health board area will be published at 14:00.
