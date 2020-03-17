Second death in Scotland from coronavirus

A second person has died in Scotland after becoming infected with coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases in Scotland is now 195 - a rise of 24 from Monday.

The elderly patient who died was being treated by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and had underlying health conditions.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said NHS Scotland would be put on an emergency footing for three months.

She told MSPs said: "Our goal is simple: to protect and save lives and we need everyone's help to achieve this."

The death of the first Covid-19 patient in Scotland was announced on 13 March.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has said British nationals should avoid all non-essential foreign travel to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

It is one of a number of measures announced by the UK government in the last 24 hours.

The latest advice from the UK government, issued on Monday, is that entire households should self-isolate for 14 days if one member has symptoms - either a new cough or fever.

Britons are being asked to avoid public transport, stop going to places with a high concentration of people and work from home if possible.