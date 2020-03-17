Pubs and restaurants 'could go bust within weeks'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The public have been urged to stay away from pubs and restaurants

The hospitality industry is warning businesses could go under within weeks if they do not receive government help.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public not to go to pubs, clubs and restaurants in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But he has not ordered businesses to close - meaning they cannot make insurance claims for their losses.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association says bars will quickly be hit with devastating cash-flow problems.

Spokesman Paul Waterson told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that the UK and Scottish governments need to send out "clear, definite messages" to the public.

He said: "You can't say pubs have to stay open, then tell people not to come into them.

"To leave it up to us (the industry) to decide when we are in a very, very difficult situation is just wrong."

Already shut

Mr Waterson added: "A lot of us have expected this to happen and a lot of places have already shut.

"I think, now, we've got to look towards the government to help us out.

"If we don't get the support, we could well see the majority of hospitality business failing.

"For some people, it could be a week without any income that would see them go under. It could be a month or two months for others - it just depends on cash reserves."

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said neither the UK or Scottish government currently has the power to order premises to close - but that should change soon.

She said: "There is emergency legislation that is about to go through Westminster which will deliver some of these powers.

"I do think it is reasonable for pubs and restaurants and people in the wider entertainment and hospitality sector to seek that clarity.

"I am determined, as first minister, that we will give as much clarity as we can."

There are now 171 cases of the virus in Scotland, up 18 since Sunday.

