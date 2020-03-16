Number of Scottish coronavirus cases rises to 171

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen to 171, the Scottish government has confirmed.

The latest figures represent an increase of 18 on Sunday and bring the total tested to 4,895.

The number of cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the highest in the country at 44.

Monday's figures also reveal the first case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Dumfries and Galloway.

Only two of Scotland's 14 health boards, Orkney and Western Isles, have yet to record a positive case.