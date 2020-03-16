Image caption Dunblane High School was being deep-cleaned on Sunday night

A number of schools across Scotland are to close due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen, Dunblane High School and Perth High School are closed for deep cleans after being linked to people with the virus.

Isobel Mair School and Nursery in Newton Mearns and Murroes Primary School in Angus are also shut.

In Shetland all schools except Fair Isle, Fetlar and Foula primary schools will be closed for a week for "operational and resilience reasons".

It comes after a number of universities told students not to go to their campuses.

The latest figures show there are 153 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland, with one death.

People with a high temperature or a new, persistent cough are being asked to isolate themselves for seven days.

In other developments:

Hazlehead Academy is expected to be closed for one day after a number pupils were "assessed as suffering from coronavirus".

Parents have been told that "precautionary cleaning" will take place during the shutdown.

A pupil at Dunblane High School has tested positive for the virus, Stirling Council said.

Staff and pupils have been advised to remain at home "until further notice" while a deep clean take place.

Coronavirus in Scotland 15 March Health board Positive cases Ayrshire and Arran 6 Borders 7 Fife 7 Forth Valley 10 Grampian 12 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 39 Highland 2 Lanarkshire 16 Lothian 28 Shetland 11 Tayside 15

Perth and Kinross Council said an individual linked to Perth High School had symptoms of coronavirus.

A statement on the school's Twitter account said: "They have not been tested but as a precaution we will be conducting a deep clean of the school.

"This will take three days and the school will reopened to pupils on Thursday."

Parents of pupils at Isobel Mair School and Nursery in Newton Mearns have been told it will reopen as soon as possible after a case of the virus was linked to the school.

Angus Council said Murroes Primary would be closed on Monday and Tuesday "in order to undertake a deep clean after a suspected positive case of coronavirus (Covid-19) related to the school".

Meanwhile in Shetland, where there have been 11 confirmed cases in a population of of about 23,000, most schools will be closed for the week.

Shetland Islands Council's children's services director, Helen Budge, said the decision was taken for resilience, rather than public health reasons.

"We are already seeing significant levels of pupil and staff absence," she said.

"We realise that this will have an impact on working parents and carers but hope that they will understand and support this decision."