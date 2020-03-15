Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of acute beds is to be doubled in Scotland to 380

The Scottish government is trying to double the number of acute hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told the BBC they want to take the number of acute beds available to 380.

She said she was also working with the UK government to see manufacture of ventilators and other essential equipment increased.

And she warned that stricter virus control measures could be implemented "within days".

The minister appeared on the BBC's Politics Scotland programme the day after Scotland saw its largest daily rise in Covid-19 cases and two days after the first fatality.

Ms Freeman said: "We have 121 cases and almost all of those are receiving clinical care in whatever setting is appropriate.

Image caption Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the Scottish government was working to double the number of acute beds available in Scottish hospitals

"We are working to double the number of acute beds. That will take us to about 380.

"We are looking at what we need to do to increase capacity in our existing hospitals. That will include slowing down and stopping elective work."

She said that she was also in the process of preparing additional bed capacity but said that was unlikely to involve temporary buildings. The public would be told about additional facilities in due course.

She added that she was working with UK government to maximise the manufacturing capacity for ventilators.

She said: "My understanding is we have one company in the UK and we need to get them to scale up manufacturing to ensure we have enough ventilators and equipment."

The minister said she was due to take part in a Cobra meeting with the UK government on Monday and warned that significant decisions on further measures to curb the spread of the disease would be made in the coming days.

Details would be made public when the strategy was agreed but these would most likely include asking over 70s to reduce their social contact as one of the groups most at risk from the virus.

But she insisted this would not entail them being cut off from society.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A temporary hospital facility in Wuhan, China: The Scottish government is looking at additional capacity but said temporary building were not likely to be an option

She said: "It is not isolation, it is asking them to reduce their social contact.

"We don't want elderly people stuck in their homes alone, not contacting anyone, with their families not being able to help them.

"We have not decided this yet but this is part of all the measures we need to take at the right time."

Closing schools and introducing the armed forces to help fill gaps in public services would be introduced "at the point when it will have the most impact".

'Not how we would do it'

Ms Freeman said that governments should be explaining these measures very clearly to the public through the media and should be doing it at the right time.

She criticised the UK government's approach to putting out public information, saying it was not helpful for newspapers to publish potential measures before the authorities had revealed them.

She said: "It is not how we would do it. Overnight briefing, background briefing, unattributed sources are not the way to ensure the public are understanding what we are trying to do.

"What we have done consists of the first minister holding press briefings as soon as decisions are made.

"I tell the parliament and then we have clinical voices such as Dr Catherine Calderwood and Prof Jason Leitch on programmes around the country answering questions and explaining what we are doing.

"We are doing this because we need people to trust the actions we are asking them to take."

Coronavirus: Other developments

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said action to isolate over-70s for an extended period is planned in the coming weeks

Strathclyde University has become the latest university to suspend face-to-face teaching from Monday. The campus will remain open but teaching will be carried out online for the rest of the academic year

The 2020 Glasgow Kiltwalk, due to take place on 24 April, has been postponed

She insisted that the "herd immunity" strategy was not one the Scottish government was following.

She said: "What we are doing is following the scientific advice. Many of the measures are due for decision making imminently in the coming days.

"Herd immunity is not what we are trying to do. We don't know enough about the virus.

"The policy is to protect the most vulnerable in the community and as far as possible ensure they get the virus, they do not become sick and as far as possible they do not die."