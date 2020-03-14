The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen to 121.

Saturday's figures rose by 36 in 24 hours - the highest daily rise so far - after the country suffered its first fatality on Friday.

The elderly patient in the Lothian NHS area had existing underlying medical conditions.

A total of 3,715 people have been tested in Scotland. Across the UK, 798 people have been confirmed as positive and 10 more people have died.

The total number of UK deaths is now 21.

Coronavirus in Scotland 14 March Health board Positive cases Ayrshire and Arran 6 Borders 5 Fife 6 Forth Valley 6 Grampian 9 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 31 Highland 1 Lanarkshire 10 Lothian 25 Shetland 11 Tayside 11

The rise in cases came as Glasgow University confirmed three people had tested positive for coronavirus and were now in self-isolation.

It is not yet clear whether they are students or staff, but university staff are working with Health Protection Scotland and said the campus would remain open.

The university has already followed other Scottish institutions in suspending face-to-face teaching to slow the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, St Andrews University said a student who had recently been in Switzerland had also tested positive.

'Routine stuff will have to wait'

Many Scottish GP surgeries have now notified patients that practices are closed and accepting only telephone calls in a bid to stop the virus spreading.

Andrew Buist, head of the BMA's GPs committee in Scotland, said the Scottish government's support for medical staff had stepped up in the past week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Professional and amateur games have been cancelled for the immediate future

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "They have agreed to provide the correct personal protective equipment. It has either arrived or it is due to arrive this week. We are working very closely with the Scottish government."

He said patients would have to accept that Covid-19 would take precedence over less serious conditions.

He said: "Whether you are in for hospital work or primary care work, routine stuff is going to have to wait longer.

"Blood tests, smear tests, routine blood pressure checks - all of that is going to have to go on the back burner for a few months."

On Saturday morning, airline Jet 2 cancelled all flights to Spain, the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands "with immediate effect" from nine UK airports.

The airline's passengers at Glasgow Airport were told to go home.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Scotland fan waits outside a deserted Principality Stadium after the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland was cancelled on Friday

The weekend began in Scotland without any professional sports activity.

The Scottish football season has been suspended indefinitely, along with Scotland's Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff.

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival, which had been due to take place on 23 and 24 May, was postponed on Saturday.

Neil Kilgour, Edinburgh Marathon's race director said "We are devastated to have to make this decision but we believe that this course of action is in the best interests of our participants, our affiliate charities, the event team who deliver the event and the emergency services who support the event."

He said the organisers hoped to be able to announce a new date on Monday.

All elite football in England has also been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.