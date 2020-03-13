Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 3,200 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Scotland

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has increased to 85, the Scottish government has confirmed.

The figures were published after it was announced the Scottish football season has been suspended indefinitely.

Scotland's Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday has also been postponed.

On Monday all schools in Shetland will close for a week and Glasgow University said all exams scheduled for April and May would now be held remotely.

Scottish political parties have announced that all spring conferences have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Aye Right, one of Scotland's largest book festivals, will also not take place as planned.

And in New York the annual Tartan Day parade on 6 April has been called off.

The number of cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde has more than doubled in the past 24 hour, from 10 to 21.

A sharp rise was also recorded in Lothian, from 11 to 20.

To date 3,229 tests have been carried out.

In other developments a Scottish MP is self-isolating after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Dr Lisa Cameron announced the move on Twitter and said she had been forced to cancel her constituency surgeries on medical advice.

The SNP MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, who had been in a debate with Tory mental health minister Nadine Dorries - who has tested positive for the virus - reported feeling fatigued and developed a dry cough and swollen glands.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Dr Lisa Cameron is an SNP MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

A student at St Andrews University, who had recently been to Switzerland, has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

And a secondary school in South Lanarkshire has closed temporarily due to a Covid-19 case.

The individual from Lanark Grammar School is self-isolating at home and the school is due to reopen on Monday after a deep clean.

The number of UK cases have risen to 798, up from 590 on Thursday, when it was confirmed Britain had moved into the "delay" phase in its response to the outbreak.

All elite football in England has also been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

All Camanachd Association shinty has also been postponed.

NHS 24 said the coronavirus helpline took more than 11,000 calls in a 24-hour period.

And over the past week demand for 111 and the special helpline has more than doubled its normal call volume to 56,000.

NHS 24 has asked people to visit the coronavirus section of its website in the first instance.

New advice, which came into effect on Friday, is for people with symptoms of the virus - namely a fever or a new, persistent cough - to stay at home for a period of seven days but not to call their GP or NHS 24 unless their condition deteriorates.

Coronavirus in Scotland 13 March Health board Positive cases Ayrshire and Arran 4 Borders 3 Fife 4 Forth Valley 6 Grampian 11 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 21 Lanarkshire 7 Lothian 20 Shetland 6 Tayside 3

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that widespread school closures were not yet necessary - but from next week restrictions would be placed on gatherings of more than 500 people because of the demands these would place on frontline staff such as ambulance crews.

A number of court cases in Scotland have already been disrupted because of coronavirus, including trials at the High Court in Glasgow and Forfar Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said witnesses, jurors and lawyers should not attend court if they were displaying symptoms or have come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

Witnesses who are unfit should, if possible, obtain a "soul and conscience certificate" which can be emailed to the court, otherwise they risk being the subject of an arrest warrant.

Earlier, national clinical director Jason Leitch, told BBC Scotland the guidance over mass gatherings had been a judgement call in order to ensure "we have all the staff and equipment we could possibly need" rather than a bid to halt the virus spreading.

Mr Leitch said there were no current plans to close schools and this would only change, "when we come to the point when science tells is it is the right thing to do".

How is coronavirus affecting Scotland?

A number of operations are being rescheduled at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Scottish Police Federation said contingency plans for a flu pandemic have been in place for decades. The full details will not be made public but as part of those plans there is likely to be a "significant re-prioritisation" of the types of incidents officers can attend.

The Scottish Prison Service said it is trying to operate business as normal and that visits, work parties and leisure access are continuing. Individual prisoners with symptoms have been asked to self-isolate in their cells for seven days.

Royal Bank of Scotland/NatWest is asking all office staff to work from home from Monday "where practical to do so" to reduce risk of infection. This does not apply to branches which will remain open.

Office staff at Grangemouth Refinery are to work from home from Monday as the site implements "rigorous" measures to combat the virus.

Offshore oil and gas industry says installations will be placed on immediate "lockdown" if a worker on board tests positive for coronavirus

Loganair has announced a reduction in its flights after a "marked drop" in bookings

The NHS executive also urged people to continue attending blood banks, adding, "if they are not in the stay-at-home group, we need them to continue to give blood".

Lloyds Bank has closed one of its Edinburgh sites after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The Citymark office will be shut temporarily while it is cleaned, and staff have been asked to self-isolate, work from home or from an alternative site depending on their circumstances.

Lloyds said Citymark is a small operation and that their main Edinburgh office was not affected.

Nicola Sturgeon announces advice that all overseas school trips will be cancelled

The Scottish Qualifications Authority has said there will be no changes to the exam timetable "at present".

It urged learners, parents, schools and colleges to "continue to prepare as normal".

All current deadlines for coursework and other assessments remain in place and the exam timetable is currently scheduled to run from 27 April until 4 June.