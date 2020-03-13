Scotland

Scotland's papers: PM's warning and 'cough and you're off'

  • 13 March 2020
Image caption Boris Johnson's warning that many more families will "lose loved ones" from coronavirus makes the front of many of the papers, including The Times which also reports the sharp fall in the FTSE index as a result of the outbreak.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the latest advice that people with symptoms of the virus - namely a fever or a new cough - should stay at home for a period of seven days.
Image caption The i also focuses on the new advice from the government about staying at home for seven days, but also the suggestion that they should avoid older people and sleep alone.
Image caption The Daily Express reports on the prime minister's warning and called it a "bleak but frank assessment of the emergency facing the country".
Image caption The National reports on Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that from next week restrictions will be placed on gatherings of more than 500 people.
Image caption The impact of coronavrius on Scottish football matches makes the front page of the Daily Record, which raises the prospect of games being banned or played behind closed doors.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald has a round-up of all the latest coronavirus developments, including the fact that the death toll in Italy, one of the worst-affected countries, has increased to over 1,000.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the prime minister's "chilling warning" about more people dying, reporting that up to 10,000 people may already have the virus.
Image caption The Scotsman reports the latest number of cases in Scotland, pointing out that NHS Lothian has the biggest haul with 11 people confirmed as having Covid-19.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the prime minister's comments on slowing the virus, which he described as "squashing the sombrero" in reference to a graph which shows the impact of the delay-phase tactics.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports how the country is at "battle stations" and that the oil industry is ready to go into "lockdown" if test results for a rig worker with a suspected case of the virus are positive.
Image caption The Courier focuses on the impact on live events from the latest coronavirus measures, including the possibility of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee being cancelled.
Image caption And away from the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Star claims football legend Eric Cantona is being lined up for ITV's I'm a Celebrity.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites