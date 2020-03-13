Your pictures of Scotland 6-13 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6-13 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Image copyright
Tony Hammock
Image caption
Tony Hammock took this photo of mountain hares "boxing" in the eastern Cairngorms. He said: "I had been crawling around in the snow for a couple of hours before the two squared up to each other within range of my lens. I love the body language."
Image copyright
Jacquie Murray
Image caption
Jacquie Murray from Peterhead sent in this photo from Skye.
Image copyright
Robin Murray
Image caption
A father and child on top of Cairn Gorm having walked up on skis with skins. Robin Murray, from Nairn, says it is a touching and memorable moment between them.
Image copyright
Mark Woodliff
Image caption
Mark Woodliff says he was enjoying a bit of nightshift photography when he captured this shot of Dumbarton bridge.
Image copyright
Allison McMahon
Image caption
Morning sunrise at Barnhill Rock Garden in Broughty Ferry. 5C, brisk and beautiful, says Allison McMahon
Image copyright
Craig Ireland
Image caption
Craig Ireland sent this photo from the Snowman Rally which took place around Inverness.
Image copyright
Kenneth Kane
Image caption
This photo of Duck Bay marina on Loch Lomond was sent in by Kenneth Kane.
Image copyright
Stuart Lilley
Image caption
Stuart Lilley says the fights are starting. Two male pheasants fighting in the middle of the road at Laggan.
Image copyright
Calum Johnstone
Image caption
Calum Johnstone snapped these rainbows at Murrayfield during Scotland's win over France on Sunday.
Image copyright
Christopher Hart
Image caption
Christopher Hart took this while sitting in the heather watching the sun set at Culloden Moor near Inverness.
Image copyright
Heather Forbes
Image caption
Heather Forbes, from East Kilbride, took this image of a woman feeding pigeons in Glasgow's George Square.
Image copyright
Linda Ormiston
Image caption
Linda Ormiston questions whether spring is on its way. She took this at sunrise at Ladhope Golf Course, near Galashiels in the Borders.
Image copyright
David Rogers
Image caption
Sunrise sandwiched between Pine trees and a Laurel hedge near Greenlaw in Berwickshire. Taken by David Rogers.
Image copyright
Dr Colin Rankin
Image caption
Dr Colin Rankin, from Stirling, took this picture of the Kelpies at night. He says they are "awe-inspiring sculptures that have become part of the landscape in the area that I live".
Image caption
Crocuses in Hatton of Fintray, Aberdeenshire. They were planted by the community a few years ago to brighten up the village, says Belinda Miller.
Image copyright
Danny McCafferty
Image caption
A beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Dunnottar Castle. Sent in by Danny McCafferty and Rebecca Walker from Glasgow.
Image copyright
Amy Kilbane
Image caption
A flying pheasant on its way past Amy Kilbane's five-year-old old son as he enjoys an in-depth conversation with his beagle in Angus.
Image copyright
Gordon Bain
Image caption
The full moon trying to make an appearance on Monday evening over the beautiful River Ness. Taken by Gordon Bain in Inverness.
Image copyright
Claire Traynor
Image caption
A mysterious sea creature at Spey bay, taken by Claire Traynor.
Image copyright
Fiona Duff
Image caption
Twins, says Fiona Duff from Beauly. She caught these Highland Coos on a walk up towards Little Wyvis.
Image copyright
Curtis Welsh
Image caption
With a forecast of frost, Curtis Welsh was out before sunrise to capture the warm pre-dawn colours of a ruined windmill and Peniel Heugh monument by Jedburgh against a backdrop of the Cheviot Hills.
Image copyright
Jo Tucker
Image caption
‘Sand trees’ - patterns left in the sand by the retreating waters at low tide in Balnakeil Bay, Sutherland. Taken by Jo Tucker.
Image copyright
Elaine Lennox
Image caption
Elaine Lennox spotted these frogs having a fine wee time in her garden pond in Ladybank, Fife. "This is the first time we have had frogspawn since creating our pond a couple of years ago," she said.
Image copyright
Graham Miller
Image caption
Graham Miller, from Ayr, to this view of Ben Lomond from his holiday park lodge.
Image copyright
Fiona McClenaghan
Image caption
Fiona McClenaghan took this on Thursday evening as she walked her two sighthounds (Molly and Nell) from Roseisle to Findhorn. It was her first beach walk without 16-year-old Galgo, who died on Monday.
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.