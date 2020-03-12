People in Scotland should prepare for major changes to their lives as the response to the coronavirus is stepped up, the Scottish secretary has warned.

Alister Jack said it would not be possible to contain the virus for "very much longer".

The first case of coronavirus transmitted within the community was detected in Scotland on Wednesday.

There are 36 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland, according to Scottish government figures.

The UK government is expected to announce later that it is stepping up its response to the spread of the coronavirus.

It is anticipated the UK will switch to tactics aimed at delaying its spread, rather than containing it, when the government's emergency committee meets.

There are now 460 confirmed cases in the UK and eight people have died.

Coronavirus in Scotland Health board Confirmed cases Ayrshire and Arran 1 Fife 2 Forth Valley 2 Grampian 6 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 3 Lanarkshire 3 Lothian 7 Shetland 2 Tayside 1

Mr Jack told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "There is no doubt that we are not going to be able to contain it for very much longer. So we will then have to delay it so that the peak isn't so great.

"If you flatten it down, if we make it that the curve stretches longer, it puts less pressure on the NHS."

Asked if people in Scotland are going to have to prepare for major changes to their lives in the coming days, Mr Jack answered: "Yes, I'm afraid they are."

The Scottish government confirmed on Wednesday that one of the latest cases in Scotland could not be traced to people who had travelled to affected areas such as northern Italy,

The global outbreak has now been labelled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.