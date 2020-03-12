Scotland's best new buildings of 2020
- 12 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Eighteen buildings have made the shortlist of The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland's annual awards.
The developments, which include Aberdeen Art Gallery and Bertha Park High School in Perth, were selected from 80 entries.
Judging will take place at the end of March and the RIAS award winners will be announced on 28 May.
The shortlisted contenders are:
All images copyrighted.