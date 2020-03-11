Image caption Mr Wightman said his blog post was "legitimate comment and criticism" of Wildcat Haven

An attempt to sue a Scottish Green MSP for £750,000 in a defamation case has been unsuccessful.

Andy Wightman had been accused of damaging the reputation of business Wildcat Haven Enterprises with comments he made online in 2015 and 2016.

The MSP raised more than £170,000 from crowdfunding supporters to be able to challenge the legal action at the Court of Session.

Lord Clark ruled Mr Wightman's comments were not defamatory.

What is Wildcat Haven?

The business was established with the stated aim of helping to protect Scottish wildcats and to ensure they thrive in Scotland.

As part of its fundraising efforts, it offered donors the chance to buy a one square foot plot of land in a wildcat haven.

The firm said that people buying these "souvenir" plots were "explicitly" warned that they would not actually become the registered owner of the land.

It also allowed buyers to use the title Lord or Lady, which it said was "a bit of fun" and did not give buyers an "actual title".

What was the case about?

In two blogs, written in September 2015 and February 2016, and social media posts, Mr Wightman - who was not an MSP at the time - criticised Wildcat Haven Enterprises.

Company director Paul O'Donoghue alleged that one of the blogs - titled "Wildcat Haven, Bumblebee Haven or Tax Haven?" - contained false statements about the business.

Dr O'Donoghue said the claim that Wildcat was a tax haven was "deeply upsetting".

He said the title of the blog was "clearly and only about offshore tax havens", saying that "falsely accusing a small company dedicated to saving the wildcat as a tax haven is not in the public interest".

Lawyers for Mr Wightman contended that the blog contained "legitimate comment and criticism" stemming from his "legitimate concerns" about the firm.

What did the judge decide?

Lord Clark's judgement concluded that none of Mr Wightman's comments were defamatory.

He noted that Wildcat Haven was "engaged in a genuine scheme aimed at the conservation of wildcats, run by well-intentioned and enthusiastic individuals."

The judge said that Mr Wightman was "a credible and reliable witness" who "gave his evidence in an honest, straightforward and coherent manner".

Lord Clark added that Mr Wightman had made "four untrue statements" online.

"There was no proper basis for [Mr Wightman] to reach these conclusions" in three of the four cases, the judge added.

However, he added this "does not itself mean that the defamatory allegations complained of... were made".

In his concluding remarks, Lord Clark said the defamation action failed because the meanings taken from a number of Mr Wightman's comments by Dr O'Donoghue "are not the meanings which the ordinary reasonable reader would have taken", adding that it was for that reason that "those claims cannot succeed".

The judge continued: "It is apparent that there are a number of meanings which the pursuer [Dr O'Donoghue] relies upon which are not true meanings and indeed are overstatements by [Dr O'Donoghue] of what was actually stated".

Lord Clark added that other allegations "must also fail" because a defence of fair comment could be established.

Call for defamation law reform

Responding to the judgement Andy Wightman said he was "delighted". Without the crowdfunder for legal support - he said the case cost him over £150,000 - he would have been "unable to defend" himself.

Mr Wightman said that he hoped he would be able to refund donors to his crowdfunder "a substantial part of their donation" in due course.

He added: "I have maintained throughout that I did not defame the pursuer and that this action should never have been brought against me.

"It is vital that parliament modernises the law of defamation to ensure that the law provides the right balance between freedom of expression and the rights of people not to have their reputations tarnished."

He said that it was also important that the law was clear so writers and journalists "can write confidently and provide the freedom of expression that is so important in any democracy".