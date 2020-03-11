Coronavirus: 'Up to 30%' of health workers in Scotland could be off sick
NHS Scotland could be forced to operate with up to 30% of its staff off sick throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Scotland's health secretary has warned.
Jeane Freeman said that even with protective equipment, frontline medical staff were putting themselves at "greater risk" of infection.
The Scottish government is hoping to use student nurses and fifth-year medical students to help fill the gap.
There have now been 27 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland.
The UK is currently in the containment stage of the response to the virus.
Ms Freeman told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "[Health workers] will be at greater risk and and our health staff know that because they will be dealing with people who are sick.
"Even with protective equipment, they put themselves at greater risk - that is what we ask them to do.
"We are modelling on the basis of between 25% and 30% absence rate over the whole period that we think the virus is likely to be with us."
There have been 2,207 negative test results in Scotland so far. One of the latest positive test results in the UK is Nadine Dorries, UK health minister.
2,207Negative test results
27Positive test results
373Positive cases in UK
6Deaths in the UK
116,000Approximate positive cases globally
4,000Approximate deaths globally
How do you treat coronavirus?
If people think they have possible symptoms, they should call their GP or NHS 24 by dialling 111 out-of-hours. Advice is also available on the NHS Inform website.
FOLLOW LIVE: Latest coronavirus updates
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- GETTING READY: How prepared is the UK?
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak