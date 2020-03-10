Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Scotland's national clinical director: "Coronavirus is not your fault"

Scotland's national clinical director has advised against the public taking panic measures to cope with the arrival of coronavirus.

Prof Jason Leitch advised against stockpiling items like soap and urged anyone with chronic health conditions to "behave sensibly and normally".

He appeared on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday as travel restrictions came into effect across Italy.

Prof Leitch said current advice was not to ban public gatherings in the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Empty shelves have been seen at some stores across the UK as members of the public stockpile toiletries

There have now been 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland, a rise of five from Sunday.

On Monday the first minister said it was currently "not appropriate" to cancel large-scale events and that schools would remain open - but that policy would be under review.

She said that while the UK is in a "containment phase", there will be an "increasing focus" on moving to the delay phase.

Prof Leitch echoed the call to follow the most up-to-date advice, particularly those who suffer from chronic health conditions.

He said: "Just know the advice for those people is to go about their business as usual. Don't panic buy. Make sure you've got your medicines in place. Make sure you have got friends and family who can look after you and know where you are.

"We're following the science and the science tells us there is almost nothing to be gained at this point with stopping large gatherings or closing schools. That may change.

"We're different from Wuhan - ten million people landlocked in the middle of China. We're different from Italy. We've got to do the right things, but we've got to do them at the right time."

On the subject of stockpiling, he added: "It's not only you washing your hands, you need your friends to wash their hands so you need to leave them some soap."

As it is a new virus, it is not known exactly how Covid-19 spreads, however the Scottish government advice outlines that similar viruses are spread by droplets in coughs and sneezes.

Prof Leitch said it was important not to "create stigma" around illness as it was a "random occurrence".

He said: "When I was going to Edinburgh there was a there was a gentleman coughing and I saw some people looking at him. Coronavirus is not your fault. Nobody is to blame if you get sick.

"Just like nobody is to blame if you get the cold. There are things you can do to protect yourself, so you should do them. Of course you should.

"The most likely reason in Scotland today for a cough or a cold is a cold, not coronavirus."

Anyone who has general questions about the virus can call the Scottish government helpline, he added.

If people think they have possible symptoms, they should call their GP or NHS 24 by dialling 111 out-of-hours. Advice is also available on the NHS Inform website.

How do you treat coronavirus?

On Tuesday Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told the health committee that scientists in Scotland are examining whether existing anti-viral medicines are effective against the coronavirus.

According to Prof Leitch, it is thought coronavirus has about a five-day incubation period.

"People who aren't coughing or have a fever are probably not infective," he said. "They're certainly not as infective as those who have coughs or a fever."

At present people who go into intensive care with coronavirus are principally given help for pneumonia.

Prof Leitch said: "The reason people are sick is pneumonia and therefore you need to give their body time to recover from the pneumonia because this isn't about bacteria, you can't give it antibiotics.

"Until we get a treatment - which we may never get - then we have to support the individual to recover themselves. And that means high-flow oxygen. It might mean ventilation, which is artificially breathing for them, and then the body will, over time in many, many people, recover from that.

"Unfortunately those who die, are not able to do that recovery. And that's often the very old or very sick - those with pre-existing respiratory disease or cancer. "