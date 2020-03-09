Image copyright Getty Images

Schools in Scotland will remain open for now but that policy will be kept "under review" as coronavirus is expected to spread.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said it was currently "not appropriate" to cancel large-scale events in Scotland.

However, there will be an "increasing focus" on moving to the delay phase.

There have now been 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland, a rise of five from Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon said that all the cases so far could be traced to international travel to affected areas, or to other confirmed cases.

Scotland and the UK remains in the "containment phase", but the first minister said there was an "increasing inevitability" of a significant outbreak.

She told a news conference in Edinburgh: "Increasingly, the focus of discussions is on the move into what is called the delay phase.

"That is when efforts switch to measures that will delay the spread of the virus, flatten the infection curve and reduce the numbers of people that are infected at any one time."