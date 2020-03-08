Number of Scottish coronavirus cases rises to 18

Image copyright PA Media

The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus now stands at 18, the Scottish government has confirmed.

Two more people have been found to be carrying the virus since Saturday, when the figure stood at 16. The additional cases were in Glasgow and Lothian.

Of 1,957 coronavirus tests carried out in Scotland, 1,939 were negative.

By 09:00 on Sunday, there were 273 positive tests across the UK as a whole.

That marks a rise of 67 on Saturday - the highest single day increase since the first reported case.

Coronavirus in Scotland Health board Confirmed cases Tayside 1 Ayrshire and Arran 1 Forth Valley 2 Greater Glsagow and Clyde 3 Grampian 4 Fife 2 Lothian 3 Lanarkshire 2

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expected the number of positive tests to rise "perhaps rapidly in the days to come".

"It is now likely that we are facing a significant outbreak of coronavirus across the UK," she added.

However, the "vast majority" of infected people would experience only very mild symptoms and would not need hospital treatment.

Earlier Ms Sturgeon warned that ministers face "difficult judgements" to slow the spread of the virus.

She said they may have to consider closing schools and delaying non-urgent hospital procedures.

PA Coronavirus in Scotland 1,939 Negative test results

18Positive test results 273 Positive cases in UK

2 Deaths in the UK

100,000 Approximate positive cases globally

3,500 Approximate deaths globally Source: WHO figures

Meanwhile Scotstoun sports complex in Glasgow remains closed for deep cleaning after it was used by a woman who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman is a member of Scotland's women's rugby team and their Six Nations game against France on Saturday was cancelled.

In Argyll, a GP has asked patients to stay away from the surgery to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Dr Robert Coull said appointments at Strachur Medical Practice would now be telephone-only.