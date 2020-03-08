Scotland

Scotland's papers: Fourth SNP minister to quit and football 'fix' probe

  • 8 March 2020
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with a fourth SNP minister announcing she is to quit the government at the next Holyrood election. The paper says Aileen Campbell has blamed "the pressure of office on family life" for her decision. The Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government has two sons aged five and nine.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday focuses on the same story, claiming the news is a "devastating blow" to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Five MSPs as well as four cabinet ministers have now confirmed they will stand down next year.
Image caption The Sunday Post says a former footballer at a top-flight Scottish club is at the centre of match-fixing allegations. The paper reports that the ex-player, who now works as a coach, was arrested and questioned by police before being released without charge. Police investigations are said to be ongoing.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday has produced a striking image of the Earth wrapped in a protective face mask for its front page. It illustrates a piece inside the paper about how coronavirus is changing the way we live "as global warming never could".
Image caption The Sunday Express carries on the theme of increased fears over how coronavirus will affect Scots. The paper says schools have been ordered to reveal details of any foreign trips they are planning to take pupils on in the near future. It come as experts warn coronavirus cases could peak at Easter.
Image caption The Herald leads with the SNP calling for a VAT boost to help businesses struggling because of the coronavirus. The party's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, wants Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce a package of measures aimed at the tourism and hospitality industries in his upcoming Budget.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports UK ministers are preparing for a potential coronavirus death toll of up to 100,000, comparing this to a previously reported worst case scenario of 500,000 deaths if 80% of the population were infected. The paper also has an interview with former SNP minister Mark McDonald who says he came within moments of taking his own life after being forced out of office for sending inappropriate text messages to a woman.

