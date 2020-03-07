Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland

Image copyright PA Media

Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus, the Scottish government has confirmed.

It brings the total number of positive tests in Scotland to 16.

Two new cases have been reported in Lanarkshire, with an increase of one case in Lothian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Grampian.

The increase matches the jump seen on Friday, the biggest in a single day since the first reported case on Sunday.

In total, 1,664 of the 1,680 tests in Scotland have come back negative.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.