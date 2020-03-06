Coronavirus: Scotland remains in containment phase

Image copyright PA Media

Coronavirus in Scotland remains "very much" in the containment phase, according to the country's chief medical officer.

Dr Catherine Calderwood told BBC's Good Morning Scotland she expects the number of case to rise from the current total of six in the coming days.

The updated figures will be published by the Scottish government at 14:00.

On Thursday a patient in England became the first in the UK to die after contracting coronavirus.

The UK's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitt told MPs health officials are moving towards the second phase of their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But Dr Calderwood compared the switch from the current containment phase to the next stage, delay, to a dimmer switch.

She said: "Where we are on the dial at the moment the switch is still in containment, very much in containment, and gradually that dial will move around to the delay phase."

Dr Calderwood urged people to continue to follow basic hygiene advice and, crucially, wash their hands for 20 seconds.

Asked about the potential impact on major events, she said: "The emerging scientific advice is that large-scale gatherings, particularly those in the open air probably don't make a big impact on the transmission of the virus in the community.

"We have the rugby at Murrayfield, Scotland v France, going ahead this weekend and I am absolutely sure that that is the right thing to do."

Andrew Buist, chairman of BMA Scotland's GP committee, told the programme it was "very much business as usual".

He said: "The only difference in my practice is that we're having a daily team huddle to review the latest guidance and check all our systems are in place and ready for if and when activity of coronavirus increases.

"We have a limited number of beds in Scotland and on any normal day, most of them are full.

"A significant rise in the number of cases of coronavirus is going to put quite significant stress on NHS Scotland."

What do we know about the Scottish cases?

The first case in Scotland was confirmed on Sunday evening, a further two were confirmed on Wednesday morning and the latest three were confirmed on Thursday morning.

The patients are from the Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Grampian areas.

PA Coronavirus in Scotland 1,256 Negative test results

6Positive test results 115 Positive cases in UK

1 Death in the UK

97,000 Approximate positive cases globally

3,500 Approximate deaths globally Source: WHO figures

Dr Calderwood said clinicians were in the process of finding out more about who the infected patients had been in contact with.

It is understood the positive samples have been sent to Public Health England's WHO designated Colindale laboratory in London for confirmatory testing.

The six Scottish cases takes the total UK number to 116.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

The advice to people who believe they have symptoms is to stay at home and contact NHS24 or their GP.

Evidence from around the world has suggested that for the vast majority of those infected the symptoms will be "very mild".

Dr Calderwood had previously said that 80% of people in Scotland would have a mild form of the illness but 4% could require hospital treatment.

In the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said: "There will be difficult decisions potentially involved in this. Ministers will not take them lightly, equally we will not hesitate in doing exactly what is required to protect the public for as long and as best as we possibly can."

The Scottish scientist developing a coronavirus vaccine

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Inside the US laboratory developing a coronavirus vaccine

Scientist Kate Broderick hopes to have a vaccine ready to test on humans by the beginning of April.

The Fife-born scientist, of US-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals, told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime with John Beattie she wants to have one million doses ready by the end of 2020.

"The entire scientific community is working so incredibly diligently to find a solution here," she said.

"There's been a lot of talk of a vaccine race. I don't like to think about it like that. I like to think we're all just working towards a solution and as long as something works, that's what's most important."