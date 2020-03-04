Scotland

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Scotland

  • 4 March 2020
The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Scotland has risen to three.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said two more cases of the virus were confirmed overnight.

Ms Freeman told the Good Morning Scotland programme that she could not not yet say if the new cases of Covid-19 were linked to the Tayside case, diagnosed earlier this week.

The number of cases across the UK currently stands at 53.

