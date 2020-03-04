Scotland

Scotland's papers: Pandemic 'could see NHS only take emergency calls'

  • 4 March 2020
Image caption The Herald reports that routine operations could be put on hold to free up beds for coronavirus patients, as part of a strategy to tackle a mass outbreak. NHS bosses gave reassurances that cancer treatment would continue, the paper says.
Image caption The government's plan to make the country "ready for the worst" could restrict the movement of people in Scotland, the Scottish Daily Express reports. The paper highlights how Boris Johnson said the country was facing a potential "national challenge".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the government's warning that up to 20% of the UK's workforce could be off sick. The paper says the NHS could "treat only the sickest patients".
Image caption The Scotsman highlights how retired medical staff could be "drafted in" to help tackle a spike in patient numbers if coronavirus spreads. Scotland's accompaniment to the UK government's action plan also details how the activities of anyone with the virus could be restricted, the paper adds.
Image caption The Times reports that the NHS "stepped up preparations" after the government published its action plan. Hospitals have been told to "convert wards to isolation units" and "see as many patients as they can via video calls because their beds will be needed to treat coronavirus sufferers", the paper reports.
Image caption The i newspaper stresses that ministers' warnings relate to a "worst-case scenario". It points out that they are working on the basis of an "upper limit" of 500,000 extra deaths from the virus, but they believe the toll "will be much lower".
Image caption The Queen has shown the country it's "business as usual", according to The Scottish Daily Mail, as she continues to give out honours. The paper highlights how Her Majesty wore gloves when her hands are usually uncovered to pin medals.
Image caption "Angels alert" is the Edinburgh Evening News' take on calls for retired nurses to take up posts during the virus "influx". The paper also carries a picture of empty shop shelves as customers bulk-buy hand wash in local shops.
Image caption The Glasgow Times claims four of the bands playing at the city's Darkness Guides Us music festival are involved with the Neo-Nazi metal scene. Organisers say the event is not political, the paper reports.
Image caption A former SNP MEP was told to "go back to the country of your birth" by the chairman of a local Conservatives association, according to The National. The paper quotes SNP MSP Mike Russell who said Conservative Conrad Ritchie must be "removed" from any party office "immediately".
Image caption Staff at a Perth care home have been criticised for preventing residents from using toilets or showering, according to The Courier. Issues over personal care were reported during an inspection in December.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a Scottish woman who says she is "in love" with a murderer on death row in America. Michele German told the paper about her “obsession” with the killer, who she would marry “in a heartbeat”.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with lottery winner Gillian Bayford who admitted threatening behaviour towards a former partner in court.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports council tax charges in Moray will increase by the maximum 4.84% amid concerns of future budget gaps. The paper says the increase comes despite concerns residents are being hit by a "double whammy".
Image caption The Daily Star compares government plans to "draft in" retired NHS staff and the armed forces to TV show Dad's Army. "Don't Panic!" says the paper's headline. Mr Johnson's advice to the public, it reports, is to "keep calm and carry on".

