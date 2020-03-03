Image copyright PA Media Image caption Only one case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Scotland so far

There was a big increase in callers to NHS helplines after the first case of coronavirus in Scotland was confirmed, according to the head of NHS 24.

Its medical director, Dr Anna Lamont, said there were in excess of 500 calls to two advice lines last weekend.

Calls doubled on Monday after one person in Tayside tested positive for covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that more than 200,000 Scots could end up in hospital in a "worst-case outcome".

She said the Scottish government is expecting a "significant outbreak of coronavirus" with estimates of between 50% and 80% of the population becoming infected.

The figures were released to underline the seriousness of the outbreak - not to "scare people", officials said.

Later the UK government will lay out plans to contain the virus, involving possible schools closures, cancelling events and bring NHS staff out of retirement.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Dr Lamont told BBC Radio Good Morning Scotland programme that NHS 24 has received about 3,000 calls about coronavirus over the last 10 days.

There was a spike in calls after the first case of the virus was reported on Sunday evening.

She said people with symptoms of the virus should phone their GP during working hours, or 111 out-of-hours.

"Our primary aim is to establish whether they have come from an area that is at risk - that list is published online," she said. "And also to establish whether they have been in close contact with someone who does have coronavirus.

"If they meet that criteria, and if they have a cough, fever or are short of breath, then we would forward that inquiry through to a clinician either in the out-of-hours service when the GP's closed or through to the GP during the daytime."

A second helpline has been set up for people looking for general information about the virus - 0800 028 2816.

However, Dr Lamont encouraged people looking for further information to use the NHS Inform website.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Do face masks work? And other coronavirus questions answered

The number of cases in the UK currently stands at 39 - including one person from Tayside who is "clinically well" but is in isolation in hospital as a precaution.

Experts say the best way to prevent coronavirus spreading is to wash hands frequently, and to catch coughs and sneezes in disposable tissues.

NHS Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch said warnings that up to 80% of the population could be infected were not intended to "scare people", but were there to underline the seriousness of the outbreak.

He told BBC Scotland: "We want people to take it seriously, but to go about their business as normal. So pick up your kids from school, go to movies, go to the Hibs-Hearts game tonight. Don't change your behaviour - other than we want you to familiarise yourself with the NHS Inform information."

Mr Leech also said that people should not worry about important medical procedures being cancelled because of any impact the virus might have on hospital capacity.

"The health service makes prioritisation decisions every day and right at the top of that list are the very sick - irrespective of coronavirus," he said.

"So those with... essential cancer surgery or other pieces of surgery, they will go ahead as normal."