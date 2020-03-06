Your pictures of Scotland 28 February - 6 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 February and 6 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Tony Shillam Image caption A wow moment for photographer Tony Shillam as he captures a still mirror image at Milarrochar bay, Loch Lomond, just days after the February storms.

Image copyright Stuart Lilley Image caption Stuart Lilley took this shot at Melgarve Bothy near Laggan, Newtonmore, during a blizzard on 1 March - the first day of spring.

Image copyright Fiona Duff Image caption Fiona Duff, from Beauly, spotted this beautiful ptarmigan during a cold, crisp day on Cairngorm.

Image copyright Paul Kennedy Image caption Paul Kennedy's picture of snowy rail tracks sums up the wintry weather in the last week.

Image copyright Frank Urban Image caption Frank Urban calls this photo a "Heilan coo queue" after these characters lined up to say hello

Image copyright Angi Shields Image caption Angi Shields captured this fantastic view of Glasgow University from the top floor of the library.

Image copyright Joyce Grieves Image caption These two goldfinches were fighting in Joyce Grieves' garden in Perth. She told us: "I took this through the window and between the slight snowstorm and the wet window, it gave the scene a slight blurry feel, which I didn't mind."

Image copyright Leigh Black Image caption Leigh Black from Kirriemuir couldn't resist taking this shot through the Tay Road Bridge. She thought it was almost like light at the end of the tunnel.

Image copyright Charles Woodford Image caption Charles Woodford, from Falkirk, took a trip to South Queensferry to try out a new wide-angle lens on his favourite Forth bridge. It was taken on the 130th anniversary to the day of the first public opening of the bridge.

Image copyright Peter Ribbeck Image caption Peter Ribbeck took full advantage of the wintry landscape as he snapped the snow-covered hills at Arran and Ardrossan.

Image copyright Stuart McAleese Image caption Mountain guide Stuart McAleese spent two nights digging a large snow hole to provide him with a wild base camp to explore the Northern Cairngorms.

Image copyright Aleksander Sniezek Image caption Aleksander Sniezek, from Fort William, captured a very moody-looking Neist Point on the Isle of Skye.

Image copyright Gavin Eddie Image caption Gavin Eddie, from Tomatin village, spotted this raven sitting on a cairn at the top of the Devils Staircase in Glen Coe. He said: "I hoped the combination of the raven and devil reference wasn't a hidden warning."

Image copyright David Lee Birkett Image caption The rainy cobbles in this side street in Glasgow city centre stood out for David Lee Birkett and the night bus passing by adds a hint of intrigue.

Image copyright Sharon Dalgoutte Image caption A waterlogged forest, highlighting the lichen at the base of the trees, with the water carrying the reflection of the surrounding trees, stopped Sharon Dalgoutte in her tracks at Troon Woods, South Ayrshire.

Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption Walter Baxter from Galashiels took this amazing shot of an RAF Hercules on a low-flying sortie at Yarrowford in the Yarrow Valley near Selkirk. Though we're not sure how he got above it,

Image copyright Colin Davidson Image caption It wasn't all snow, as Colin Davidson found on a walk in Elie at Ruby Bay .

Image copyright Tom Scanlon Image caption A trip to Glenfinnan gifted Tom Scanlon with this beautiful scene as the winter sun broke through.

Image copyright Malcolm McBeath Image caption Malcolm McBeath is lucky enough to have lots of these little guys around in his local woods just outside Kirriemuir.

Image copyright Alex Grant Image caption When Casper met the stag. The wee white dug found a friend in the Galloway Forest Park.

Image copyright Charlie Scott Image caption Charlie Scott photographed this ladybird in his garden in New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh.

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption Jacki Gordon took this shot of two frogs enjoying the Spring weather in Linn Park, Glasgow.

Image copyright Mervyn Rendall Image caption Mervyn Rendall captured this stunning sunset over Shapinsay, Orkney.

