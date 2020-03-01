Widespread icy conditions forecast for Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cold weather is to remain widespread in much of Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for many parts of Scotland.

The warning applies from midnight on Sunday until after Monday's rush hour, at 10:00. It follows the fourth weekend of stormy weather in the UK.

It came after a warning of persistent snow on Sunday, mainly affecting the central Highlands.

Forecasters said icy patches were particularly likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.