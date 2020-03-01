Widespread icy conditions forecast for Scotland
- 1 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for many parts of Scotland.
The warning applies from midnight on Sunday until after Monday's rush hour, at 10:00. It follows the fourth weekend of stormy weather in the UK.
It came after a warning of persistent snow on Sunday, mainly affecting the central Highlands.
Forecasters said icy patches were particularly likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.