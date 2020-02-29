Weather warnings issued for Scotland
- 29 February 2020
Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for Scotland as the country braces itself for a fourth weekend of storms.
Storm Jorge is set to bring rain, gales and snow - with warnings stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland.
The Met Office warnings for Scotland warn of snow, particularly in the Highlands and Southern Uplands.
Met Office forecaster Emma Salter said there could be up to 30cm (12in) in places.
Strong winds are likely to affect the south of Scotland until 12:00 on Sunday.
❄️Winter Advice❄️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 29, 2020
Don't get caught out this winter
Make sure you have screen wash in the vehicle & some spare in the boot
Visibility is vital#BePrepared #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/OyPKfVgh2u
End of Twitter post by @trafficscotland