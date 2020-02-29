Weather warnings issued for Scotland

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stormy weather is affecting the south of the UK

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for Scotland as the country braces itself for a fourth weekend of storms.

Storm Jorge is set to bring rain, gales and snow - with warnings stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland.

The Met Office warnings for Scotland warn of snow, particularly in the Highlands and Southern Uplands.

Met Office forecaster Emma Salter said there could be up to 30cm (12in) in places.

Strong winds are likely to affect the south of Scotland until 12:00 on Sunday.