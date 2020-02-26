Fall in bus travel as car ownership hits record

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people travelling by bus in Scotland has dropped by 10% in five years, according to new figures.

Data released by the Scottish government also showed that car travel increased, with a record three million cars now registered in Scotland.

Overall, the number of journeys made by public transport in Scotland fell by eight million - from 525m to 517m - over the past year.

Bus journeys accounted for 73% of all those taken by public transport.

Despite the drop in bus travel, ScotRail saw 13% more passenger journeys compared with five years ago.

Cycling

Over the same period, Scottish airports also saw passenger numbers increase, with a 27% rise to 29.4m. That included a 2% rise in the past year.

Cycling has also increased in popularity, with an 8% increase since 2017 in the distance cycled on the road network.

There were 10.3m ferry passengers in 2018 - with 8.5m on routes entirely within Scotland. Over five years, passenger numbers were up 6%.

Getty Public transport in Scotland 8 million fewer journeys

3 million cars now registered in Scotland - an all-time high

27% increase in air journeys in five years

10%decline in bus journeys in five years Source: Scottish government

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the decline in bus journeys had been happening across the UK since the 1960s.

He added that the future of bus travel in Scotland had "never been brighter", adding that nearly three quarters of public transport journeys were made by bus.