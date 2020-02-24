Image copyright Martin Rose Image caption The ban on under-12s heading the ball only applies during training

Football associations across the UK have issued new guidelines for children heading the ball.

The restrictions apply for all age groups for under-18s, with primary school children banned from heading the ball.

The rules, which will be introduced immediately, will only apply in training.

It follows research that showed former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from brain disease.

There will be a graduated approach for youngsters aged between 12 and 16.

The Glasgow University study, published in October last year, found that former professional footballers were more likely to die of degenerative brain disease - and five times more likely to die from Parkinson's disease.

The findings did not provide answers as to why, but the Scottish FA (SFA) said it was all about common sense and mitigation.

"The updated guidelines are designed to help coaches remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football in the earliest year," said the Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

"It is important to reassure that heading is rare in youth football matches but we are clear that the guidelines should mitigate any potential risk."

The guidelines in Scotland also say that younger players should not be penalised for heading the ball during matches, but that coaches should encourage passing, dribbling and combination play.

'Positive approach'

The SFA said they were encouraging people to report poor practice in relation to the new rules to the relevant association. There will also be monitoring and updates issued on the guidance every year.

Dr John Maclean, who works for the SFA and also took part in the field study, said Scotland was helping to lead the way globally.

"I am proud that the Scottish FA has taken a positive, proactive and proportionate approach to the findings of the field study," he said.

"Scottish football has taken a lead of the subject of head injury and trauma in sport, from becoming the first country in the world to produce cross-sport concussion guidelines, to having one of the best medical education programmes in sport."

A similar ban, that also includes restrictions during matches, has been in place in the United States since 2015.

The rule change there came after a number of coaches and parents took legal action against the US Soccer Federation.