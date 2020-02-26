Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Killer virus' plans and Lord Steel quits Lib Dems

  • 26 February 2020
Image caption The Herald reports on the Scottish government's Health Secretary, Jeane Freeman, saying ministers are "expecting an outbreak" of coronavirus in Scotland. The paper says the government has stepped up its plans for tackling an outbreak as a result.
Image caption "Scotland faces virus lockdown" is the headline of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports that GPs have been told to quarantine suspected coronavirus cases. Measures to halt the spread of the virus have been "escalated", says the paper.
Image caption The i newspaper also outlines the UK's plan if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, adding that the Ireland v Italy Six Nations rugby match is in doubt due to the crisis.
Image caption The Times lead says ministers are now finalising contingency plans for the UK, which it says include the closure of schools, restricting movement around the country and quarantining families. It adds that people with severe coughs and fevers will be tested in GP surgeries even if they have not travelled abroad.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also leads on the coronavirus outbreak. The paper claims Scotland will bring in "lockdown measures" if a cluster of cases are confirmed here. This would include banning large gatherings.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph includes details of "mass testing" in the UK, reporting that thousands of Britons will be tested for the virus by GPs under a new "surveillance" system by public health officials. It says 600 patients a week will be tested for the virus, with the scheme involving around 100 GP surgeries and 11 hospitals.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that Britons are among hundreds of guests trapped in their hotel rooms in Tenerife where a case of the coronavirus has been confirmed. Over a picture of the Spanish hotel, the headline reads: "Wish We Weren't Here!"
Image caption Under the headline "nerve of Steel", The Scottish Sun reports that the former Liberal Democrat leader Sir David Steel has quit the party and the House of Lords after an inquiry into child sexual abuse said he "turned a blind eye" to accusations against the late MP Cyril Smith.
Image caption The National also leads on the story about the findings of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. It says Westminster "covered up" child abuse allegations.
Image caption The Courier reports that a man was left fighting for his life after being punched. The incident, outside a Leven pub, happened just before Christmas. Ten weeks on, the 25-year-old remains in hospital. His attacker admitted to the assault in court on Tuesday and will be sentenced in March.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that all pupils who attended a school that went on fire will be given £100 by Highland Council to replace the belongings they lost in the blaze. The paper says Park Primary pupils will be taught for the time being at Invergordon Academy.
Image caption The Glasgow Evening Times reports that pupils who returned to Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs have fallen ill again. It had reopened following a carbon monoxide leak, but the paper says when pupils returned some began vomiting and feeling faint.

