Image caption The mesh implants have been used to ease incontinence and to support organs

Women in Scotland who have experienced complications following vaginal mesh surgery are to be offered an independent review of their case notes.

Mesh implants have been used to treat conditions some women suffer after childbirth, such as incontinence and prolapse.

However, many women experienced painful, debilitating side effects.

The practice was suspended in Scotland, in all but exceptional circumstances in 2014.

Some of the women who have suffered complications met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last November.

She was told a number of them had understood the mesh would be completely removed but that had not happened, leaving some of the synthetic substance still attached.

After hearing about their experiences, Ms Sturgeon has now written to the women she saw, confirming that in the spring they will be given the chance to sit down with an independent clinician for a review of their case notes.

That will be followed up by a report and possible referral to specialist care.

The case note review will initially only be offered to those who attended the first minister's meetings however, it may be offered more widely at a later date.

A fund of £1m is also expected to be made available to support those affected by mesh complications.

Expert surgeon

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "The first minister and I are absolutely determined to do everything possible to ensure that all women affected by transvaginal mesh problems get the treatment and the care that they need.

"When we met with women affected last year they were able to share with us their painful and continuing experience. We are very grateful to them for that.

"The case note review will hopefully give these women the answers they require about their situation."

She added that Scottish government and the chief medical officer were taking the necessary action to enable mesh surgeon Dr Dionysios Veronikis to visit Scotland from the US.

The obstetrician-gynaecologist, from St Louis, has developed techniques for the full removal of vaginal mesh implants.

He had offered to operate on women and train surgeons in Scotland "in good faith".

However, in October he withdrew his offer of help, saying that after months of "interminable discussions" he did not believe officials were serious about him visiting Scotland.

He said: "I do not have the time to play games".

What are mesh implants?

Image caption The mesh is made of polypropylene, a type of plastic