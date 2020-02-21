Snow and ice warnings in place across Scotland

Image caption Wintry showers are forecast for many parts of Scotland

Scotland is braced for a fresh blast of wintry weather with snow and ice warnings in place across the country.

The Met Office said showers are expected in the central Scotland, Grampian, Highlands and Argyll and Bute regions.

The yellow warnings are in place from 03:00 to 21:00 and come after heavy flooding on Friday.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected and longer journey times are expected.

Drivers are being advised to expect difficult conditions and some icy patches.

A separate yellow wind warning will also be in place from 06:00 to 22:00 for most of the country.

Gusts of up to 60mph are forecast and exposed parts of northern and western Scotland could see wind speeds reach 75 mph.

Heavy rain on Friday led to vehicles becoming stranded in Paisley and Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire.

Overnight the the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had 12 flood alerts and 34 flood warnings in place nationwide.

Image copyright Andrew Blane Image caption An ambulance was stranded on Fulbar Road in Paisley on Friday.

The wet conditions have also led to the postponement of Friday's Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Hearts at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.

Elsewhere Scotrail had to close the line between Stirling and Perth for safety reasons after water levels breached a marker on the Mill O'Keir viaduct.

And on the roads flooding forced the closure of the north bound M876 at junction 2 Broomage in central Scotland.

Last weekend road, rail and ferry links were hit and football matches cancelled as Storm Dennis swept across Scotland.

While the overall picture has improved during the week, parts of north-west England experienced more than a month's worth of rain between Thursday and Friday.