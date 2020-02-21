Brian Cox to lead Tartan Day Parade in New York

Image copyright David Ho Image caption Brian Cox said America held a "dear place" in his heart

Brian Cox is set to lead New York's annual Tartan Day Parade for a second time.

The Dundee-born actor will lead 3,000 parade participants at the event in April.

Marchers will include pipe bands, drummers, Highland dancers, Scottish clans and Scottish dogs.

It is the first time a previous Grand Marshal has been asked to reprise their role since the parade moved to Manhattan's Sixth Avenue in 2002.

The event, on 4 April, is expected to draw a crowd of about 50,000 people. Cox first led the parade in 2012.

He said: "I'm honoured to be returning to my role of a lifetime - Grand Marshal of the New York City Tartan Day Parade. America holds a dear place in my heart, and to be able to celebrate my heritage and homeland of Scotland along with thousands of New Yorkers is a feeling unlike any other."

The coveted position of Grand Marshal has previously been filled by Sean Connery, Alan Cumming, KT Tunstall and Sam Heughan.

In 2019, Glasgow's Sir Billy Connolly took on the role and entertained one of the biggest crowds in the parade's history.

Apart from the march itself, the parade will include a variety of Scottish traditions such as, kilt fittings, band performances and ceilidhs.

Kyle Dawson, president of the National Tartan Day New York committee, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome back Brian Cox as Grand Marshal of this year's New York City Tartan Day Parade in April.

"For 40 years, he has wowed the masses with his incredible acting - whether it be in his role as Hannibal in Manhunter or, most recently, his portrayal of media magnate, Logan Roy.

"His love of America runs as deep as the love he has for his Scottish roots, making him the perfect Scot to lead our parade."