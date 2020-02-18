Image caption Donalda MacKinnon, who was appointed BBC Scotland director in December 2016, turns 60 later this year

Donalda MacKinnon is to stand down as the Director of BBC Scotland in the autumn.

Ms MacKinnon, who has held the post since 2016, told staff it was the "right time" for her to go.

The former BBC Scotland Head of Programmes and Services oversaw the launch of the nation's new TV channel.

She told staff: "It has not been an easy decision for me to leave this job, a team and the best colleagues and friends I could have wished to have."

Ms Mackinnon added: "This is an organisation that I love. And about which I care deeply."

She is the the most senior figure within BBC Scotland with responsibility for content across radio, television and online.

'I couldn't be more proud'

The announcement comes a month after Tony Hall confirmed he was to step down as director general of the BBC in the summer.

Ms MacKinnon, who succeeded Ken MacQuarrie and is on an annual salary of about £180,000, said she always intended to leave the corporation this year.

She added: "I will be 60 at the end of 2020 and I'm keen now, for family and personal reasons, to get some time back."

Ms MacKinnon thanked her colleagues and concluded: "I couldn't be more proud of all that you have done and continue to do every day to serve audiences here in Scotland and across the UK."