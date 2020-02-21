Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 14 - 21 February

  • 21 February 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Deer and heron Image copyright Linda Harvey
Image caption Linda Harvey from Drumnadrochit snapped a wildlife double when she came across this young deer playing with a heron while travelling through Glencoe.
Edinburgh steps Image copyright JP Murray
Image caption JP Murray and his son Jack share a love of photography. On a father-son trip to Edinburgh last week they took photos around the city, including this moody image.
Valentine squirrel Image copyright Lorraine Paton
Image caption It was love at first sight when Lorraine Paton caught this Valentines red squirrel with a love heart tail.
Mud rugby in Storm Dennis Image copyright Paul Hawes
Image caption Musselburgh hosted Selkirk in the Tennents Premiership rugby at Stoneyhill - but Storm Dennis turned it into a whole different kind of match. Paul Hawes braved the weather to photograph it.
Ayrshire storm Image copyright Peter Ribbek
Image caption Peter Ribbek held on tight to his camera as he took some fantastic shots of Storm Dennis around Ayrshire.
Red deer stag Image copyright Pauline Collie
Image caption This magnificent red deer stag was spotted enjoying the snow at the Cairngorms National Park, by Pauline Collie from Aberdeen.
Cairn Gorm Image copyright Andy Robb
Image caption This magical land is the summit cairn on Cairn Gorm during a rare cloud inversion that cut off the rest of the mountain and dusted the stones with snow. Andy Robb was lucky enough to be on the right side of it.
Durness sunset Image copyright Colin Macphail
Image caption Colin Macphail was heading home after work from Durness to Nairn on a dreary day last week when the sleet stopped and this scene unfolded. He said: "It was absolutely beautiful."
Boy and the bear at Dunbar bear statue Image copyright Walter Baxter
Image caption The boy and the bear: Walter Baxter caught the sheer scale of this 5m (16ft) high steel bear statue at Dunbar. It was created by Kelpies artist Andy Scott and dedicated to conservationist John Muir.
Rain clouds over a beach Image copyright Robert Dunn
Image caption Rain on the way at North Berwick. Taken by Robert Dunn.
Duck upside down in water Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon points out it has been good weather for ducks.
Storm clouds over water Image copyright Gordon Riley
Image caption Gordon Riley, from Banchory, took this atmospheric picture of storm clouds over Edinburgh from a train.
Aberdeen Back Wynd stairs Image copyright Thomas Frietag
Image caption Thomas Frietag was on a night out when he took this spooky picture of Aberdeen's "Back Wynd stairs" off Union Street.
Ben Nevis Image copyright Gordon Crookshanks
Image caption Gordon Crookshanks from Inverness took this amazing view of Ben Nevis from a coastguard helicopter last week as they approached from the south.
Perth City Centre between storms Image copyright James Cave
Image caption A bit of light relief as Perth City Centre held on between last week's storms. Taken by James Cave.
polar bears Walker and Arktos Image copyright James Allan
Image caption Jim Allan from Aberdeen caught polar bears Walker and Arktos sparring at the Highland Wildlife Park.
Village green in Kingussie Image copyright David Lee Birkett
Image caption The village green in Kingussie looks even better in the snow. Taken by David Lee Birkett.
Lilliesleaf in the Scottish Borders Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh from Melrose is a lucky man to stumble across this delightful scene driving past Lilliesleaf in the Scottish Borders. He says he just had to stop and capture the setting sun behind the church.
Dogs in the forest at Findo Gask Image copyright Joyce Grieves
Image caption Joyce Grieves took this snapshot on her mobile phone while walking her dogs in the forest at Findo Gask. She tells us: "The path was flooded and everything was soaking wet. This was the only moment during the walk when both dogs were still and a tiny sparkle of sun tried to get through. By the time I started for home it was back to sheets of rain."
Coal tit at Loch Garten Image copyright Peter Winn
Image caption A magical moment for Peter Winn as a coal tit lands on his daughter's hand while feeding the birds at RSPB Loch Garten.
Skiers in silhouette against the sun Image copyright April Heggie
Image caption April Heggie took this photo while skiing on Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range.
Highland coo's bad hair day Image copyright Donna Goodall
Image caption Donna and Ady Goodall spent a long weekend near Drumnadrochit and took a minibus tour over to Applecross during storm Dennis. They came across this Highland cow having "a bit of a bad hair day" on a rather windswept roadside.
Snowdrops in Gartly Image copyright Gillian Lamont
Image caption On a mini-break to Gartly, near Huntly, Gillian Lamont came across a carpet of snowdrops and loved the contrast with the ridged tree bark.
River Orchy Image copyright Willie Fraser
Image caption Willie Fraser took this shot of the River Orchy in full flow at the Bridge of Orchy.
Sunset over water Image copyright Inga Ispavska
Image caption Inga Ispavska from Latvia, captured this stunning sunset at East Wemyss.
Buzzard flying at sunset Image copyright Margaret Sargent
Image caption Margaret Sargent, from Roy Bridge, said: "Just as I prepared to take a photo of snow-capped Ben Nevis etched against the pastel colours of the sunset, a buzzard presented itself as a perfect focal point. "
