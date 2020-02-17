Scotland

Scotland's papers: Flack heartbreak and weather 'emergencies'

  • 17 February 2020
Image caption Several Scottish papers lead with the reaction to TV presenter Caroline Flack's death. The Daily Record reports that an ambulance crew assessed the star at her home in North London after she received a court letter. She took her own life the following day.
Image caption The Scottish Sun asks why the CPS was taking the "fragile" Love Island star to court over an alleged attack on her boyfriend Lewis Burton, despite knowing she had self-harmed.

Image caption Flack had previously warned she would take her own life, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports that the 40-year-old had been taking anti-depressants and was "terrified" at the prospect of her upcoming trial.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has vowed to get "all the answers" following his partner's death. The tennis player promised he would make Flack "proud", says the paper.
Image caption The Herald reports that the Met Office is to receive a £1.2bn investment from the government for a new supercomputer that can better forecast severe weather and help deal with climate change.
Image caption The Times leads on a warning from France that trade talks between the UK and EU will turn nasty. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, said negotiators were likely to "rip each other apart", with the two sides expected to fight particularly hard over fishing rights.
Image caption "EU threat of Brexit trade bloodbath" is the headline on the front of the Daily Express. The paper notes that the French foreign minister's warning of a bitter trade battle between both sides came as Boris Johnson's chief negotiator heads to Brussels later.
Image caption Big businesses and wealthy donors are being offered exclusive perks in a "sell-off" of Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens, The Scotsman reports. It says leaked sponsorship brochures reveal backers will be able to link their brands to everything from pathways to a new amphitheatre.

Image caption The National says Scottish government plans to publish projected economy performance figures under independence will go ahead despite the former finance secretary Derek Mackay's resignation. The paper says ministers believe it would give people a more rounded picture of the country's public finances than the annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) statistics.
Image caption The i notes that Storm Dennis set a record for flood alerts over the weekend. Hundreds of people had to be rescued across the UK after a month's worth of rain fell in two days, the paper says.
Image caption The closure of day centres has led to dementia sufferers being "dumped" in accident and emergency departments, according to an investigation by the Daily Telegraph. The paper says it has discovered that 32 of the day care services have closed in three years, including 20 in the last year alone, coinciding with a sharp rise in dementia patients arriving in hospital via A&E.
Image caption The lack of mental health staff at NHS Tayside is highlighted by The Courier. It reports that 14 out of 17 general adult psychiatry roles at the health board are unfilled.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that women suffering from endometriosis are being urged to speak out as a Westminster committee begins an inquiry into the challenges it causes. A 28-year-old Aberdeen woman tells the paper that she has had to give up on her hope of having children after three surgeries and failed IVF.

