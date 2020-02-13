Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow ploughs were out in Wanlockhead, Dumfries and Galloway, on Wednesday

Motorists have been warned to expect disruption to their morning commute after overnight snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

Forecasters said rain, sleet and snow could to lead to "tricky" conditions in south and central Scotland.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow in the south predicts accumulations of up to 8cm (3in) in some areas.

It follows several days of weather-related disruption in Scotland, which began with Storm Ciara last weekend.

And it looks set to continue through the weekend, when the UK is expected to bear the brunt of Storm Dennis.

What's the latest forecast?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow is expected in many areas already badly affected this week

BBC Scotland's weather forecaster Christopher Blanchett said temperatures were expected to drop as low as -10C in some rural areas of Scotland overnight.

In central and southern parts of Scotland that is likely to be followed by a band of rain, sleet and snow.

It could lead to "difficult conditions" and disruption was likely for the morning commute and into the early afternoon, he added.

Gritters were out on roads across the country overnight but police warned that untreated roads could be affected by ice.

The Met Office yellow warning covers much of Dumfries and Galloway, western parts of the Borders and parts of South Lanarkshire.

It runs from 02:00 until 11:00 and forecasters say it could lead to travel delays and the potential for motorists getting stranded.

Some rural communities could get cut off, there could be power cuts and mobile phone coverage may be affected, they added.

The Met Office said the biggest snowfalls were likely on higher ground but some were possible at lower levels.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The latest warning for snow covers much of southern Scotland

The weather warning comes less than 48 hours after a more serious amber alert in the same area.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's resilience officer Mark Thomson said that areas which had been affected on Tuesday were "very, very likely" to see further snowfall.

"The big challenge, given the timing of the warning and the snowfall, is the morning commute," he said.

"Obviously the road will be very quiet at two o'clock in the morning but as we get closer to nine o'clock we will see significant amounts of traffic."

He asked the public to be aware of the conditions and check for updates before travelling.

When will it end?

Scotland is subject to further Met Office yellow weather warnings over the next four days.

On Friday there is a warning that heavy rain and snow melt could lead to further travel disruption in the south of Scotland.

A larger swathe of southern and central Scotland is expected to be hit by strong winds and rain on Saturday.

And Storm Dennis will hit on Sunday, bringing very strong winds and transport disruption through until Monday morning.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There was heavy snow in Lanark on Tuesday

It comes after significant disruption across Scotland this week.

Three people were injured when part of pub roof collapsed in Perth during Storm Ciara at the weekend. In Hawick in the Borders part of a guest house collapsed into the River Teviot.

Following blizzards on Monday, the Queensferry Crossing across the Firth of Forth was closed after ice fell from overhead cables on to eight cars. It re-opened on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four ill-equipped tourists were rescued from Ben Nevis by a mountain rescue team working in "horrendous conditions".

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said there was "absolutely incredible views" along the Dalveen Pass in Dumfries and Galloway on Wednesday

During a Met Office amber weather warning for snow on Tuesday, drivers were rescued from their stranded vehicles in Dumfries and Galloway.

A number of schools in Dumfries and Galloway were closed on Wednesday as a result of the snow and police reported a spate of accidents in icy conditions.

Severe weather

Image copyright Getty Images

Preparing for severe weather: