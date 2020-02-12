Delays as Queensferry Crossing remains closed

Image copyright PA Media Image caption It is the first time the bridge has been closed since it opened to traffic in August 2017

Drivers are facing delays of up to 80 minutes as the Queensferry Crossing remains closed for a third day.

The bridge connecting Edinburgh and Fife was shut on Monday night after ice falling from the cables damaged eight vehicles.

It has led to lengthy tailbacks as drivers take a 35-mile (56km) diversion over the Kincardine Bridge.

The bridge operators Amey said an update would be given later on when the crossing would reopen.

It is the first time that the £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing has been closed since it opened in 2017.

The Scottish government said the closure was down to a specific combination of snow, wind and fluctuating temperatures which caused ice to build up on the cables.

Image copyright Graeme Stevenson Image caption Graeme Stevenson's car windscreen was smashed by ice falling from the bridge

At least one car was left with a smashed windscreen after snow and ice fell on Monday evening.

There are two diversion routes via the Kincardine Bridge that add an extra 35 miles (56km) onto drivers' journeys.

ScotRail said it was running extra train services across the Forth Bridge and there are additional buses over the Forth Road Bridge.

Sensors are due to be fitted to the bridge this year that will give an earlier warning of ice build-up on the bridge structure.

Wintry weather is continuing to affect much of Scotland, with a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 12:00 on Wednesday.

Mountain rescue volunteers were called out on Tuesday night to rescue drivers stranded in severe conditions in southern Scotland.