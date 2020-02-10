Scotland

Scotland's Papers: Storm of the century leaves Scotland reeling

  • 10 February 2020
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express headline is: "Storm of the century batters Britain". The paper also carries a warning from forecasters that snow is on the way.
Image caption The i also focuses on the storm and reports it caused power cuts for hundreds of thousands of homes. A number of buildings also collapsed during gale force winds of up to 97mph.
Image caption The Herald reports Scotland was "left reeling" by Storm Ciara. It features a picture of the flooding in Hawick where the front of a guest house collapsed after the building's foundations were swept away by the River Teviot.
Image caption The Scotsman features four pictures of the dramatic moment the guest house collapsed in the Scottish Borders. The paper also reports an MSP has called for legal checks on elected politicians in the wake of the Derek Mackay scandal.
Image caption The National leads with a warning to Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the SNP's Joanna Cherry that a failure to grant indyref2 will result in legal action.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with claims former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been treated as an "outcast" since he resigned from the government over messages he sent to a 16-year-old boy. The paper also reports TV star Phillip Schofield's wife has vowed to stand by him after he revealed last week that he is gay.
Image caption The Press and Journal features a picture of a bus in a ditch after Storm Ciara brought "terror to passengers". It also carried a warning that Aberdeen residents face a hike in council tax after a "brutal" Scottish budget.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on a coronavirus "super-spreader". The paper says health chiefs are under pressure to reveal the movements of the unnamed British businessman, who is "now known to have infected at least seven fellow Britons" in France, before returning home to Brighton.
Image caption Doctors have accused some online chemists of "cashing in on the nationwide shortage" of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), the Scottish Daily Mail reports. The paper says women are being charged as much as four times the NHS price for the menopause treatment.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports health chiefs are set to open a lab at the city's Royal Infirmary to test people for coronovirus.
Image caption The Perth & Perthshire edition of The Courier reports pub goers "escaped death by millimetres" after the roof caved in following a chimney collapse.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that gusts reached 105mph during Storm Ciara. Meanwhile, the paper's "picture exclusive" features Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse and her former dance partner Kelvin Fletcher.

